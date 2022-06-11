Women's Tour: Thousands line the streets for final stage

Elisa Longo Borghini of Team Trek Segafredo winning the over all general classification with Grace Brown of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope in second and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Team Canyon SRAM Racing in third. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.comSWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
Elisa Longo Borghini won the race while Grace Brown came second and Kasia Niewiadoma came third

Thousands of people turned out to watch cyclists race the final stage of the Women's Tour.

The race of more than 100 riders started in Chipping Norton and ended in Oxford on Saturday.

Stage Six was won by Lorena Wiebes, with Clara Copponi second and Elisa Longo-Borghini third.

The final standings saw Italian Longo-Borghini top the podium, with Grace Brown coming second and third spot going to Kasia Niewiadoma.

This year's Tour featured the biggest field in the British race's eight-year history, with 108 riders from 18 teams taking part.

SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
The race on Saturday was the final stage of the tour
SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
Crowds gathered to watch the peloton pass
SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
This year's tour featured the biggest field in the British race
SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
The sixth and final leg of the race passed through the countryside
SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
The peloton passed through several villages and towns including Carterton, Faringdon, Wantage, Didcot and Abingdon

