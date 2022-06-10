Reported fire in Oxfordshire found to be tree light display
Firefighters were surprised to find an apparent fire reported from an Oxfordshire hamlet was a display lighting up an oak tree miles away.
A crew from Witney Fire Station was called to a fire seen from Field Assarts, near Leafield, on Thursday.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that "after some investigations and searching", it was found the light was from a light display in Ramsden.
But it said low cloud levels led them to also believe there was a fire.
"Although the colours are now purple in the picture they did all start as yellow," the fire service said on its Facebook page.
"With the low cloud levels this did have the crews convinced there was a significant fire somewhere.
"If ever you think there is a fire, you must call it in, even if it turns out to be nothing, we would rather attend early to intervene sooner."
