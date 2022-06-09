Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed
- Published
A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years.
Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021.
A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in 18 years of service.
Moor, of Stanton Harcourt, Oxfordshire, will be listed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.
He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of inciting a girl aged under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity at Oxford Magistrates' Court in April.
'Take advantage'
Police intelligence work on his TikTok account revealed he lived in Oxfordshire and he was arrested at his home on 9 April.
He was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Officers found 235 videos including indecent images of children on his iPhone, including 95 of category A, the most serious category.
Det Con Samantha Bonner, of Thames Valley Police, said: "In my 18 years' service with the police, the content of the messages and videos found on Moors' devices were the worst I have ever seen.
"The children in this case have been very brave in coming forward and I hope that Moor being brought to justice provides them some form of closure."
She said parents and guardians should be "mindful" of their children using the internet and social media "as there are people out there looking to take advantage of them."
