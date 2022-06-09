Eynsham's Salt Cross Garden Village plans move forward
- Published
Plans for a new garden village with 2,200 homes, schools and a science business park are almost complete.
Salt Cross Garden Village north of the A40 near Eynsham, Oxfordshire, is one of the first garden villages endorsed by the government in 2017.
West Oxfordshire District Council said the planning inspector had "approved most of the council's ambitious plans".
The authority said the inspector had set out some changes which are due to be consulted on in July.
Councillor Carl Rylett, cabinet member for planning and sustainable development, said: "The inspector has approved most of the council's ambitious plans including ground breaking targets for biodiversity and for affordable housing."
He said he was however "very disappointed" the requirement for the new homes to be built to net-zero carbon standards was not approved by the inspector.
"We will be looking at what other options are available to us to minimise any ongoing impact to the climate," he added.
The 215 hectare (531 acre) site is owned by separate landowners.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.