Watlington man, 18, charged with terrorism offences
An 18-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences linked to extreme right-wing ideology.
Oliver Riley is accused of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism and enabling others to access such a publication, police said.
He is also charged with sending a grossly offensive electronic message.
Mr Riley, from Watlington in Oxfordshire, is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 June.
