Prime minister Boris Johnson should quit, PCC Matthew Barber says
- Published
The "road has run out" for prime minister Boris Johnson and he should quit, a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.
Matthew Barber, Conservative PCC for the Thames Valley, said retaining Mr Johnson would "prolong pain for the party and for the country".
The PM faces a confidence vote after at least 54 Tory MPs asked for one.
In a letter he asked them to "put an end to the media's favourite obsession" and let him "get on with the job".
Mr Barber, PCC since 2021, was also a councillor from 2003 until March.
"My personal view is that the road has run out for the prime minister and he is going to need to step down. Whether that happens as a result of [a confidence vote] tonight isn't clear," he said.
"I say that with a heavy heart because I'm someone who has worked with Boris Johnson in the past and been supportive of this government and many of the things that it has done."
Pleased to welcome @BorisJohnson to Abingdon this morning. Continue to work closely on ensure @ThamesVP get their fair share of additional police officers from the 20,000 promised. pic.twitter.com/TSo2o68VVf— Matthew Barber (@matthew_barber) August 8, 2019
Mr Barber was Vale of White Horse District Council leader for seven years until May 2018, when he was appointed a full-time deputy PCC to fellow Conservative Anthony Stansfeld.
He said: "I think there have been a number of issues. I think the whole issue of Partygate has become one of interest to the political bubble and many people out there have lost interest and what exactly happened.
"The who, what, where and with whom seems like something in the dim and distant past but it's been about the conduct of Number 10 [on other issues] since then which causes the greatest concern."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.