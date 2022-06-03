Boy, 13, arrested for Banbury car theft
A car stolen from a driveway was found the following day being driven by a 13-year-old boy.
The vehicle was taken from outside a house in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Thursday evening.
It was spotted being driven around a new housing development on Longford Park Road, Bodicote, at 11:00 GMT, and pulled over on Reedmace Road.
The driver was arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle and remains in custody.
Thames Valley Police said the vehicle was "sighted numerous times in Banbury by members of the public due to the dangerous manner of its driving".
Officers said two young boys were passengers in the car and were taken home to their parents.
