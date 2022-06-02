Oxfordshire Jubilee event postponed to protect wildlife
An event to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been postponed due to concerns over its impact on wildlife.
The flotilla and fireworks event was set to be held along the River Thames in Wallingford on June 5.
But it has been postponed to the autumn when its impact on wildlife would be "greatly diminished", organisers said.
A four-day event in Abington, with live music and activities, has also been scaled back.
Wallingford Town Council said the flotilla and fireworks evening was "a great idea" but noise and flashing lights could be "very disruptive" during the nesting season.
"We do not want to cause any disturbance to any nesting or young wildlife," the council said in a statement.
Marcus Harris, the mayor of Wallingford, added: "Initially you sort of think for a few minutes that's fine but actually this is a very crucial time for the nesting season."
Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue explained that such an event at this time of year could cause confusion and lead to young animals separating from their families.
It advised the display would be more suitable in September, though a final date is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, an event with live music and entertainment in Abington will still go ahead over the weekend, but it will run over two days instead of four.
Andy Crick, from Abingdon Town Council, said travellers moved onto the site last week and this delayed preparations for the event.
