Blenheim: Trees to honour local heroes for Queen's Jubilee
- Published
Local heroes who have "gone above and beyond" will be recognised in an avenue of trees being created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Blenheim Palace has asked the public to nominate people who have had a positive impact on their local community.
The Jubilee Avenue at the Oxfordshire estate will feature a total of 140 native sweet chestnut and rowan trees.
Seventy of them will be planted in honour of the successful nominees, with their names displayed alongside.
Rachel Furness-Smith, head of estates, said: "The Queen's Jubilee is a momentous occasion and we wanted to create something that will eventually become part of Blenheim's history to celebrate.
"We also felt it was important it should be directly linked to our communities and recognise the amazing things being done every day by unsung local heroes to help improve other people's lives.
"The avenue will become a place to revisit and watch grow over the years and will stand as a lasting legacy to those amazing individuals who are too often overlooked."
The trees will be planted later this year along the entry road from Goral Doors into the heart of the park, to the north-west of the Column of Victory.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.