Four people escape crashed helicopter in Oxfordshire
Four people travelling in a helicopter that crash-landed in a garden were able to escape to safety before emergency services arrived.
Paramedics treated the occupants after the aircraft landed on its side in Denton, near Garsingston, Oxfordshire, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday.
Its pilot cut the helicopter's battery and fuel lines and firefighters did further work to ensure it was safe.
The incident is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
