Cogges barn fire: Fire crews tackle blaze overnight
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large barn that has been ablaze overnight.
Four-hundred tonnes of straw caught fire late on Wednesday evening at the site on the Stanton Harcourt Road near Cogges in Witney, Oxfordshire.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze through the night and advised nearby residents to close their windows.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Crews were sent from Witney, Rewley Road in Oxford, and Eynsham, with a water carrier provided from Wheatley Fire Station.
