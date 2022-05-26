Platinum Jubilee: Goring and Streatley in longest street party bid
- Published
Two villages from two counties are hoping to break the world record for the longest jubilee street party.
Goring in Oxfordshire and Streatley in Berkshire plan to join together to create a 1km (0.6 mile) long party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
It will see more than 500 tables spanning the full length of both village's high streets.
Those joining the street party on 5 June have been asked to bring their own chairs and lunch.
The two villages previously held a street party in pouring rain for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 which saw more than 4,000 residents join the celebrations.
The party's organisers said: "This year a sunny day has been ordered.
"This will be a unique event and fun for everyone - and possibly put Goring and Streatley in the Guinness Book of World Records."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.