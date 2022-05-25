Final stages of Barton Park in Oxford approved
The final two of four phases at a major housing development in Oxford, including its layout and appearance, have been approved by councillors.
Work at Barton Park started in 2015 and will eventually include 885 homes - 354 of which will be classed as affordable.
Barton Oxford, a venture between Oxford City Council and Grosvenor, runs the project but the first two phases were built by different developers.
Countryside Properties will build the final 434 homes on the estate.
The first homes built by that developer should be completed sometime next year.
The city council's planning committee approved the reserved matters on the final stages at a meeting on Tuesday.
The scheme will provide homes in the centre of the site and they will include a mix of two to five-bedroom units, in two and three-storey homes.
Countryside will also provide a shopping centre.
The first phase of Barton Park was due to be finished by developers Hill in December. Redrow is completing the second stage on the development.
