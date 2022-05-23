Banbury gang jailed after victim's 'harrowing ordeal'
- Published
Members of a gang who trapped a woman in a flat before she was tortured, threatened and raped in a "horrendous and harrowing ordeal" have been jailed.
The woman was assaulted in Alexander Azevedo's home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and he later raped her.
Azevedo, 21, was jailed for 15 years, Sonny Weir, 20, for nine years, and Natasha Washington, 20, for eight years at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.
Argest Sallaj, 17, will spend three years in a young offender institution.
The woman was assaulted after a drug-fuelled argument between the victim, Washington and Weir, after she visited the home at about 01:30 BST on 21 June 2021.
They forced her to take drugs, poured chilli sauce on her, beat her with various objects and cut her hair, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Barely conscious, she was left alone with Azevedo, who raped her, before putting her in a taxi back to her mother's home at about 00:10 on 22 June.
She was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and gave her account to police later, Thames Valley Police said.
Azevedo, of Britannia Road, Banbury, was convicted of one count of false imprisonment, one assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of administering a noxious substance and two counts of rape.
Washington, of no fixed address, was convicted of one count of false imprisonment, five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of administering a noxious substance.
Weir, of Pope Walk, Banbury, admitted one count of false imprisonment and another of assault causing actual bodily harm before the four defendants went on trial in March. He was found guilty of two counts of administering a noxious substance and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Sallaj, of De La Warr Drive, Banbury, who could be named after an order regarding his anonymity was lifted, was guilty of one count of false imprisonment, one assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three assaults.
Thames Valley Police's Det Sgt Mark Personius said: "I am pleased that justice has been achieved for the woman that survived such a horrendous and harrowing ordeal.
"She has shown incredible courage and bravery throughout the investigation and in particular during the trial."
