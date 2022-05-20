Women's Tour: Competition to design final stage start flag
Primary school children in west Oxfordshire have been invited to create a starting flag for the Women's Tour.
The winning design will be used to start the final day of racing in Chipping Norton on 11 June.
The winner will also get to wave their flag to kick off stage six of the race which finishes in Oxford city centre.
Designs for the competition, run by West Oxfordshire District Council, need to be related to cycling or a landmark, village or the landscape on the route.
'Career highlights'
Children aged five to 11 have until 27 May to submit their entry.
Katie Scott, from Faringdon in west Oxfordshire who rides for British team CAMS-Basso, will be one of the judges.
She said: "Riding the Women's Tour last year on home roads in Oxfordshire was one of the highlights of my racing career so far, so it's brilliant to see the race is back in the region again
"The support we received from the roadside was something else.
"I love that the local community gets so involved and this competition is a brilliant and fun way for children here to get creative. I can't wait to see all the designs."
The race runs from 6-11 June with 108 riders from 18 teams set to compete.
