ATM thefts: Six men from organised crime group jailed
Six men have been jailed after being convicted for a string of ATM thefts.
The gang targeted cashpoints across the south of England using explosive gases and flammable liquids.
Gang leader Jimmy Sheen, along with David Riley, Frenny Green, Paul Smith, Jimmy Loveridge and Shane Harris were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court.
During the 12-month rampage the gang also stole farm machinery, including almost £400,000 worth of tractors in one night in Cassington, Oxfordshire.
They also stole high-value trophies from the National Horse Racing Museum at Newmarket Racecourse.
Some of the group were involved in a serious road traffic collision in June 2020, which resulted in the death of passenger Rocky Broadway.
The subsequent investigation into the crash resulted in search warrants that turned up evidence linking them to the thefts.
Sentencing the gang at Oxford Crown Court, Judge Michael Gledhill QC said the offenders were "indifferent" to the impact of their actions and "could not care less".
Almost 60 offences took place between June 2019 and June 2020.
The ATM thefts started with the use of gas attacks and explosions to steal the cash.
Police said the gang then began using ram-raids and drag-out attacks to get at the machines, and stole vehicles for use during the crimes.
They then switched to rural crime, targeting high-value agricultural vehicles.
Police found £19,500 in cash and about £88,000 in high-value jewellery and watches at Sheen's home address.
During a search warrant, £18,500 in cash was seized from another site.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Aidan Donohoe said the gang "wreaked havoc" and "caused great pain to local communities with their outrageous, dangerous and audacious offending".
He said there had been almost no further ATM attacks in the Thames Valley since the arrests.
The members sentenced were:
- Jimmy Sheen, 37, of Warren Crescent, Oxford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, theft, attempted theft, using criminal property and conspiracy to steal - 17 years and four months
- David Riley, 26, of Linkfield Lane, Redhill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, theft and handling stolen goods - 17 years and three months
- Frenny Green, 33, of HMP Bullingdon [on remand for a separate incident], pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion - 10 years and six months
- Shane Harris, 32, of Hughes Close, Charlbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary - three years and four months
- Jimmy Loveridge, 30, formerly of Chertsey Road, Chobham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, attempted theft, using criminal property and conspiracy to steal - 14 years and three months (previously sentenced to 10 years for causing the death of Mr Broadway by dangerous driving)
- Paul Smith, 30, of Hearmon Close, Yateley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted theft and using criminal property - 11 years and four months
