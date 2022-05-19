North West Bicester: New forest school opens
- Published
A new forest school has opened as part of a carbon-zero housing development in Oxfordshire.
The Elmsbrook Community Forest School in Bicester aims to help pupils "develop confidence and self-esteem through hands-on learning experiences in a natural environment".
It had been delayed by the pandemic and the discovery of a colony of badgers.
Residents planted native trees donated by the Woodland Trust to mark the occasion.
The forest school is situated next to Gagle Brook Primary School at the North West Bicester development.
Val Wright, A2Dominion communities partner, said she was "thrilled" with the launch.
She added: "There have been lots of obstacles to overcome to get to this point, including Covid.
"We were also delayed by the return of badgers to the area just as work was about to start.
"We waited until after the badgers' breeding period had finished and the young had moved away.
"We are pleased to finally open the community forest school and look forward to seeing it flourish and the community enjoying it."
The school was officially opened by Bicester town mayor Nick Mawer, who presented a certificate and a £50 gift voucher to six-year-old Harry Sims after he won a competition to design the school's logo.
The funding for the project was secured by housing association A2Dominion and local community group Elmsbrook Community Organisation from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in 2020.
A2Dominion claims North West Bicester is the UK's first eco-town.
