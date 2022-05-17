Thames Valley Police chief backs volunteer Tasers plans
Plans to give part-time volunteer police officers the chance to carry Tasers while on duty have been backed by Thames Valley Police.
John Campbell, the force's chief constable, has said the move would be "appropriate".
His comment comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel plans to allow special constables to use the electric stun guns if they complete the specific training.
Amnesty International raised concerns.
But Mr Campbell said Tasers had proved to be "very effective tools" in preventing violence.
He said officers have to pass a test to be allowed to carry them, and the same criteria will apply to special constables, who are volunteers with the same powers and uniforms as paid officers.
"My view is that they should have the same training and access to the same kit and equipment because they are facing the same kind of threats," he said.
Whether to deploy Tasers among their volunteer officers is up to each of the 43 police forces across England and Wales.
Amnesty International called the move a "dangerous expansion" in their use.
Priorities
In an interview with BBC South Today, Mr Campbell also said issues such violence against women, domestic violence and knife crime remained a priority for the force.
He said work to reduce violence against women and make public spaces safer was underway with the support of other partners such as local councils.
But he said officers still deal with about 100 incidents of domestic violence a day across the entire Thames Valley.
"What we know about domestic abuse is that is under-reported. We never set a target to reduce domestic violence," he said.
He also confirmed the force has seen a 40% reduction in burglaries over the past year, as well as a reduction in knife crime and serious violence.
