Faringdon: Teenage girl dragged into lake and robbed
A teenage girl has been dragged into a fishing lake and robbed, police have said.
The 16-year-old girl was forced into the lake at Folly Park in Faringdon, Oxfordshire on Thursday at about 16:00 BST.
Thames Valley Police said the girl's coat was stolen. She was not injured during the incident.
A 16-year-old boy from Faringdon was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has since been released on bail.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
