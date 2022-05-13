Prince Charles opens Trinity College's Levine Building
A new development at the University of Oxford has been officially opened by the Prince of Wales.
The Levine Building is Trinity College's first major upgrade in more than 50 years and includes a state-of-the-art auditorium for lectures and performances.
It has purpose-built teaching rooms, student bedrooms, a function room and an informal study area with a café.
Prince Charles called it a "building worthy of this historic site".
He was speaking at a ceremony attended by members of the college's governing body, students, and staff, as well as college president Dame Hilary Boulding and Oxford University chancellor Lord Patten.
Prince Charles told them: "I can only congratulate you all on the vital work you do and the generosity of spirit that underpins it.
"And ladies and gentlemen, that same generosity has clearly infused the development of this building.
"So many former students contributed to the fundraising campaign, no doubt because of their own memorable and life-changing experiences here and the desire to make that possible for others."
Dame Hilary Boulding said it was a "huge privilege" to have the prince open the new site.
She called it a "wonderful building which will transform what we can offer our students and academics, as well as Oxfordshire school students and the wider Oxford community".
The building is named in honour of the parents of Peter Levine. The former student, who donated towards the project, also met the prince during his visit.
Trinity College was founded in 1555 and serves about 450 students.
