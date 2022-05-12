Oxford Mini plant strikes postponed after pay offer
- Published
Planned strikes a union warned could hit production at Oxford's Mini plant have been postponed after workers were given another pay offer.
Unite said 200 members walked out on Tuesday because Rudolph and Hellmann's offer "failed to address low wages".
But the union said Thursday's planned strike and two next week will not happen ahead of a vote on a new deal.
Rudolph and Hellmann previously said its original offer for the warehouse staff had been "industry leading".
Unite warned in April that planned strikes could bring the Cowley plant to a halt but a first round of them was postponed for votes on an improved pay deal.
But the union said earlier this week that 91% of members rejected the deal on a 98% turnout.
A Mini spokesperson said the carmaker was "pleased to hear" about the "productive negotiations" between Unite and Rudolph and Hellmann.
They said production is scheduled to take place as usual on Thursday.
Rudolph and Hellmann was contacted to comment.
