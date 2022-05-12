Oxford working group set up following three cycling deaths
A working group has been set up to improve cycling safety in Oxford after three women were killed in six months.
It follows the deaths of Jennifer Wong in Headington in September, Ellen Moilanen near Oxford Parkway in February, and Dr Ling Felce on The Plain in March.
The group is discussing how to make the locations where they died safer.
Oxfordshire County Council said it was "committed to doing all in its power" to prevent any further tragedies.
Following the deaths Alison Hill, the chair of campaign group Cyclox, said "enough is enough", and delivered a petition to the council demanding action.
Layla Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, also told parliament that government money was needed to make roads safer.
'Locations of concern'
The working group, which includes county, city, district and parish councillors, and people from local travel and cycling groups, has been discussing how to make immediate improvements as well as longer-term changes.
It is looking specifically at "locations of concern" such as the Headley Way/London Road junction, Oxford Road outside the station, and The Plain.
There will also be a review of how to make all junctions safer for cyclists.
Vigils were held in Oxford following the recent deaths.
Dr Felce's husband James said she had cycled in Oxford for 17 years and was a "strong believer in the need to change cycling infrastructure".
Oxford University said it had requested an urgent meeting with authorities to "push for investments" to improve safety at roundabouts.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said it was "clear that more must be done".
A lorry driver will stand trial in connection with Dr Felce's death, after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
