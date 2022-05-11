West Oxfordshire District Council: Lib Dem, Labour and Greens to run authority
- Published
West Oxfordshire District Council will be led by a coalition of the Liberal Democrats, Labour and Green parties.
Lib Dems' group leader Andy Graham will head the coalition after the Tories lost their majority for the first time in 22 years in elections last week.
His deputy will be Labour's Duncan Enright and their posts are set to be confirmed at a meeting on 17 May.
Mr Graham said the coalition "will restore confidence, honesty and integrity to local government".
After a third of the authority was elected on Thursday, the Conservatives have 20 councillors, the Lib Dems 15 and Labour nine.
There are three independents and two Green councillors.
Mr Graham said the administration would have a series of policy objectives, including tackling the climate emergency "through rapid decarbonisation".
He said it would also look to "ensure social justice", prioritise health and wellbeing, and "in partnership with others", ensure the district's rivers were "kept clean, unpolluted and free of sewage discharge".
"This will be a council for the people and with the people, providing high quality services based on need not greed," he said.
Both Mr Graham and Mr Enright also represent West Oxfordshire divisions on Oxfordshire County Council.
Last week, outgoing council leader and Conservative group leader, Michele Mead, blamed a "protest vote" and "a lot of false promises" from opponents for her party's performance.
Oxfordshire County Council is also controlled by a Lib Dem, Labour and Green coalition.
A Lib Dem and Green coalition runs South Oxfordshire District Council and the Lib Dems control Vale of White Horse District Council.
Oxford City Council is Labour-led and Cherwell District Council is now the only Conservative-led authority in Oxfordshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.