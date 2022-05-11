Hinksey Outdoor Pool in Oxford to reopen after problems fixed
A popular outdoor swimming pool will finally reopen on Thursday after faults were corrected.
Oxford City Council owns Hinksey Outdoor Pool and it is operated by Fusion Lifestyle, which runs the authority's leisure facilities.
Problems with "wear and tear" to the pool's lining found during an inspection in March had to be repaired.
The pool, off Abingdon Road, was closed at the end of September and had been due to reopen at the start of April.
