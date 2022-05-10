Oxfordshire parish council clerk admits £160k fraud
- Published
A former clerk of two parish councils has admitted defrauding them of more than £160,000.
Joanne Wills, 47, stole £161,864 from Towersey and Chinnor parish councils in Oxfordshire, between December 2009 and January 2021.
Wills, from Chinnor, transferred another £20,622 from one council to another, Oxford Magistrates' Court heard.
She was bailed and will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on 30 June.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.