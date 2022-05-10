Oxford Mini strikes set to 'impact' production at plant at Cowley
Strikes starting on Tuesday could "significantly impact" production at Oxford's Mini plant after union members turned down a pay offer.
Unite said about 200 members rejected Rudolph and Hellmann's offer "because it failed to address low wages".
The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said the firm's next offer must take into account "rapidly rising living costs".
The company said it was "disappointed" but will continue discussions.
Unite warned in April that planned strikes could have brought the Cowley plant to a halt but the first round was postponed for votes on the improved pay deal.
Other strikes are now due to take place on Thursday and 17 and 19 May unless the issues can be resolved.
A BWM spokesperson said production is "currently scheduled as usual for all shifts".
Rudolph and Hellmann said last month that it had made staff, who are made up of warehouse staff and shunter drivers, an "industry leading offer".
But Unite's regional officer Scott Kemp said: "Despite five days of talks Rudolph and Hellmann has been unable or unwilling to make a significantly improved offer making strike action inevitable."
The trade union said 91% of members who voted rejected the deal, on a 98% turnout, and that its members at the plant had increased since the dispute started.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Limited are disappointed that we have been unable to reach an agreement at this point.
"We will continue with our discussions regarding pay and other terms and conditions with Unite in our desire to end this current dispute."
A BMW spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Rudolph and Hellmann and union representatives have been unable to reach an agreement yet, resulting in the strike.
"Production at MINI Plant Oxford is currently scheduled as usual for all shifts.
"We remain hopeful that both parties will continue constructive discussions and negotiate a workable solution."
