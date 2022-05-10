Oxford University vice-chancellor: Prof Irene Tracey to start role in 2023
A leading neuroscientist who attended a local comprehensive school is set to become Oxford University's next vice-chancellor.
Prof Irene Tracey has been the warden of Oxford's Merton College since 2019.
She will succeed outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Louise Richardson next year.
Prof Tracey, a former pupil at Gosford Hill School in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, said she was "honoured" to be nominated.
She thanked colleagues for "entrusting me to lead such a magnificent and world-leading academic institution".
"The last few years have reminded us all of the crucial role Oxford, along with other leading British universities, plays in tackling global societal issues," Prof Tracey said.
"That is why I am deeply committed to growing Oxford's impact through supporting its ground-breaking discovery research, its excellence in teaching and its drive to create a global innovation powerhouse."
She also said the university and its colleges have made "significant strides" in becoming a "more diverse community".
"Oxford's commitment to attracting the very best students from whatever their background will remain steadfast," she added.
She was appointed a CBE for services to medical research this year and previously worked at Harvard University.
Prof Tracey, who will become Oxford University's 273rd vice-chancellor, completed her undergraduate and doctorate at Merton College.
Lord Patten of Barnes, Oxford University's chancellor, said Prof Tracey's career was "an extraordinary story of personal achievement, social mobility and academic excellence".
"I am sure she will build successfully on the outstanding achievements of Louise Richardson and lead Oxford in coping with the big challenges which lie ahead," he said.
Prof Richardson, who will become the Carnegie Corporation of New York's president in January 2023, said she was "delighted" with Prof Tracey's nomination.
