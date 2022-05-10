Banbury: Police probe woman's unexplained death at hotel
- Published
Police are investigating the death of a woman at a hotel.
The body of the woman, in her 40s, was found at the 17th Century Cromwell Lodge Hotel off North Bar Street in Banbury on Saturday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police said her death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
The force said the woman's next of kin have been informed and "our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.