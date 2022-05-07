Truck driver critical after triple-lorry crash in Oxfordshire
A truck driver is critically ill after three lorries collided with a tailback from another crash involving two cars.
A BMW and a Toyota car collided on the A34 in Oxfordshire between Abingdon and Didcot at about 00:30 BST but no-one was seriously hurt.
Two Volvo HGVs and a DAF HGV then collided with the tailback on the southbound carriageway at about 01:05.
Thames Valley Police said two truck drivers were taken to hospital, one was stable, the other was critically ill.
The A34 remains closed southbound but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.
Describing the condition of the truck drivers a police spokesperson said: "A man in his forties is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries and a man in his fifties is in a stable condition with minor injuries - the third driver was uninjured."
The earlier crash involved two men in their 30s and 40s who were driving a BMW 3 Series and a Toyota Yaris.
Police said they were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in a stable condition with minor injuries.
