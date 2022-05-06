Oxford University to start Ukrainian refugees scholarship
Ukrainian graduates who have had to flee their home country could study at Oxford University under a new scheme.
Up to 20 refugees will be able to enrol on a one-year, full-time Masters course in a range of subjects.
Their course and application fees will be waived, accommodation and meals will be covered, and they will be given a £7,500 grant to support their costs.
The university's vice-chancellor said it had been left "horrified" by the Russian invasion.
Prof Louise Richardson said: "Our community is united in our desire to do something to help.
"These scholarships represent our effort to provide an opportunity to students and academics whose scholarship has been disrupted by the war.
"We look forward to welcoming colleagues from Ukraine."
The scholarships will be co-funded by the university and participating colleges.
Baroness Jan Royall, Somerville College's principal and chair of the university's Conference of Colleges, said the war is causing "immense suffering and long-term repercussions for those affected".
"It has been inspiring to see the speed and unanimity with which the colleges have rallied to support this important new programme," she said.
"In time, there will be more for us to do in order to lessen the impact of this terrible war - but this scheme will give Ukrainian students a chance to rebuild their lives now, which is invaluable."
The university and colleges said they are still providing welfare support for students who have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine and have given out financial support "where necessary".
It said it was also offering support for Ukrainian applicants who are due to start their Oxford courses in October but whose education or finances have been impacted by the conflict.
