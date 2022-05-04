Climate change protestors block access to Barclays Bank in Oxford
Climate change activists have blocked customers from entering a high street bank.
Nine Extinction Rebellion (XR) members camped out at the Barclays in Oxford and prevented members of the public from gaining access.
The protest coincides with the company holding its annual general meeting in Manchester.
Thames Valley Police said it was called at 08:00 BST and by 12:30 the protest had ended. No arrests were made.
Barclays has been approached for comment.
In March four XR members were arrested after a protest at a Barclays in Northampton.
Campaigner Niko Vertovec said the company's shareholders were voting on a strategy which was "completely out of touch with reality".
The University of Oxford student said the the protestors had been "forced to take direct action" in response to the bank's record on investing in fossil fuels.
The group claims Barclays policy of reducing its financed emissions by 15% by 2025 is in contrast with what the United Nations is calling for, which is to stop all new fossil fuel investments immediately.
Barclays has announced it wants to be a net zero bank by 2050 and become one of the first banks to do so.
XR has repeatedly targeted the UK banking sector, which it says is still funding fossil fuel companies.
