Barton murder inquiry: Police renew appeal for information
The murder of a 50-year-old man remains under investigation, after two teenagers were released on bail.
The body of Peter Crowley, from Barton, Oxford, was found at an address in Brome Place shortly before midday on 24 April.
A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, both from Oxford, were arrested on Tuesday and bailed on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police has renewed its appeal for information after reports Mr Crowley was assaulted.
It is believed he was attacked on Saturday at about 21:30 BST, near the shops in Underhill Circus, though the incident was not reported to police.
Police said Mr Crowley was reportedly punched and kicked and fell to the ground, but did not seek medical attention and was taken home by friends.
A post-mortem examination did not identify the cause of death.
'Complex case'
Police said it was an isolated incident and urged people not to speculate about Mr Cowley's death.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "This is a complex case and we are still looking to ascertain the cause of Peter's death.
"I would urge anybody who believes that they may have witnessed an assault on Saturday to please get in touch with police."
Supt Bruce Riddell said there was an increased police presence in the area.
"We do believe this incident is an isolated one and not linked to any previous incidences of violent-relating crime in the area," he said.
"I would ask the community to please not speculate as to the original incident or the cause of Peter's death."
