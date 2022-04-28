Lewis Brown: Drug dealer found guilty of client's manslaughter
Published
A drug dealer has been found guilty of killing a client who he accused of belittling him in a row.
Lee Butler, 39, suffered massive blood loss after he was knifed in the chest in a park after a drug deal in Barton, Oxford, on 8 October last year.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton, denied murdering Mr Butler but was found guilty of manslaughter.
He was also found guilty of possessing a knife and will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday.
The jury heard Brown was a known crack cocaine and heroin dealer but some clients had concerns over his products' purity.
Three people died in Oxfordshire last September after taking contaminated heroin.
Mr Butler and a friend, also a drug user, met Brown in the park off Bayswater Road to buy drugs at about 17:45 BST.
But Mr Butler's friend called the emergency services at 17:51 after he was stabbed with what the court heard was a "hunting-type" weapon.
Brown fled the park after attacking Mr Butler and took taxi and bus rides across Oxford before arriving at a friend's home in Barton later that evening, the court was told.
He allegedly told his friend there: "I only stabbed him once. How did he die from that?"
The police arrived at his friend's home at about 01:00 on 9 October, where Brown ran away from officers before being arrested at about 01:13.
