Kingston Bagpuize: Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash which also involved a car and a van.
The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision at the junction of Frax Close and Faringdon Road in Kingston Bagpuize, Oxfordshire, at about 00:50 BST.
A 21-year-old woman from Faringdon, who was driving a Ford Focus car, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving.
She remains in police custody.
The driver of a red DAF box van sustained a minor leg injury that was treated at the scene.
Police appealed for anyone who might have seen the crash to get in touch with officers.
