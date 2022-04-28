Oxford Nightsafe Network launched to protect women
- Published
A new scheme has been launched to improve the safety of women at night.
Oxford's Nightsafe Network is a partnership of businesses from the night-time economy, universities, police and the city council.
Members will be trained to spot and help those in need, communicate via radio and have direct contact with the police CCTV control room.
Street pastors, bus and taxi drivers, fast-food outlets, pubs and clubs will be briefed by police on what to expect.
New CCTV cameras are operating in the city centre and phone charging points are being installed in Oxford and Didcot train stations.
The council has also spent £43,000 improving lighting in the city centre after it was identified as being a source of making people feel unsafe.
There will also be 'Safe Places' where people can drop in to a safe environment and get support.
Jackie Wilderspin, Chair of Oxford Street Pastors, said: "Bringing everyone together through this network allows us to better communicate with venues, the police and CCTV operators.
"As part of the additional training the network has provided, we have just undertaken Bystander Training which will equip our volunteers to have more confidence to intervene if we think anyone is at risk."
The network said the 'end-to-end' approach recognises the concerns and risks women face travelling to and from their homes at night, especially when travelling alone.
Thames Valley Police Chief Inspector Jen Hogben said: "Not only will these measures help to protect women and girls, but they will have benefits for all those who are vulnerable to violence and other predatory behaviour.
"As the country emerges from the pandemic, the Network signifies a new beginning in the way partners will work together to manage the night-time economy."
The project has been funded with £426,000 of government money which Oxford received to introduce measures to help prevent violence against women and girls travelling in and out of the city at night.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.