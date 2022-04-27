Lady Margaret Hall signs pledge to end gagging clauses
An Oxford college is the first to sign up to a government-backed pledge on ending non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual misconduct.
Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University was previously accused of trying to prevent a student from speaking out about being raped.
Interim principal Prof Christine Gerrard said it was important that victims could report such attacks.
The universities minister welcomed the end of the "deplorable practice".
The woman who said she was raped by another student told The Times that previous college principal Alan Rusbridger had imposed a "blanket gagging clause" on her.
She said when she asked the college to investigate the incident his "insistent querying" reduced her to tears.
The woman, who later made a legal claim against the college, said she was told she would be expelled if she said anything to the press or on social media.
'Horrific claims'
Prof Gerrard said: "We are committed to ensuring that Lady Margaret Hall offers a safe, supportive environment in which everyone can thrive, and we take our duty of care towards our students and staff very seriously."
She said while the "overwhelming majority" of students had a positive experience, there were a "small number of cases where incidents of harassment or violence sadly occur".
The pledge was part of reforms to strengthen safeguarding procedures, she added.
The college is also reviewing its reporting procedures for sexual harassment and sexual violence.
The review will be led by a working party of student representatives and independent specialists in consultation with the anti-sexual violence group It Happens Here.
Michelle Donelan, minister for higher and further education, said: "Following the horrific claims about a rape victim being silenced by Lady Margaret Hall College it is welcome that the college leadership has committed to stepping up and ending this deplorable practice.
"But this must be the first step in rebuilding trust with staff and students.
"Now is the time for other Oxbridge colleges to stop dragging their feet and pledge once and for all to never buy victims' silence."
