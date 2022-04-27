Inquest opens for Sedji Sejdiu found days after M40 crash in Oxfordshire
An inquest has opened for a man who was found dead a week after a collision on a motorway.
Sedji Sejdiu, 40, from London, was found dead on 12 April from multiple injuries on the M40 northbound between junctions 11 and 12 in Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police was called after a black Vauxhall Astra was spotted in a wooded central reservation.
But it has said previously that it believes the crash happened at about 04:20 BST on 5 April.
A date for the full inquest into the death of Mr Sejdiu, a plasterer who was originally from Kosovo, has not yet been set.
