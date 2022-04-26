Barton murder inquiry: Two more teenagers arrested
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted near some shops.
The body of Peter Crowley, 50, from Barton, Oxford, was found at an address in Brome Place in Barton on Sunday, at about 11:30 BST.
A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, both from Oxford, have been arrested and remain in police custody.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Monday has been released without charge and eliminated from inquiries.
The 16-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, Thames Valley Police said.
It is believed Mr Crowley was assaulted on Saturday evening near the shops in Underhill Circus at about 21:30 BST - though the incident was not reported to police.
A post-mortem examination, conducted on Monday, did not identify the cause of death, police said.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of the major crime unit, said: "There will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would reassure the community that we are conducting a number of lines of inquiry to ascertain what has led to Peter's death."
He also appealed for any witnesses to the assault, or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage, to come forward.
