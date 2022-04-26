Oxford murder inquiry: Teenager,17, arrested on suspicion of murder
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted near some shops.
The body of a 50-year-old man was found at an address in Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, on Sunday at about 11:30 BST.
Thames Valley Police said it was believed the man had been assaulted near shops at Underhill Circus on the previous evening.
The force said the offenders and victim were known to each other. The teenager, from Oxford, remains in police custody.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit, said: "I am still appealing to anybody that may have been in the vicinity of the shops near to Underhill Circus between around 20:30 and 22:00 on Saturday evening to contact us if you witnessed an incident of a man being assaulted.
"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please check this."
The force said the incident was not thought to be linked to any previous violence-related offences in the area.
