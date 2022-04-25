Local elections 2022: How do Oxfordshire councils spend your money?
- Published
Elections are taking place in some parts of Oxfordshire on Thursday 5 May.
Seats on Oxford City Council, West Oxfordshire District Council and Cherwell District Council are up for grabs.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money is spent by each of these councils, which are holding elections this year.
Oxford City Council
The city council is a district council which is responsible for running services such as planning, leisure and waste collection.
It covers a population of more than 150,000 and has a total of 48 councillors.
Of those, 34 are ruling Labour councillors, nine are Liberal Democrats, three are from the Green Group and two are independent.
Half the council is elected every two years, with 24 seats up for election this year. There is one seat for each ward.
The council has a net budget of £22.3m, with £14.7m coming from council tax.
West Oxfordshire District Council
The district council provides services for more than 108,000 people, covering an area including towns such as Woodstock, Burford, Chipping Norton, Charlbury, Carterton and Witney.
It has a total of 49 councillors, of which 27 are ruling Conservatives, 10 are Liberal Democrats, eight are from the Labour and Co-operative Party, three are independent and one is from the Green Party.
Sixteen seats are up for election this year.
The council has a net budget of £13m, with £5m coming from council tax.
Cherwell District Council
The local authority covers a population of about 150,000 and includes towns such as Banbury and Bicester, as well as one of the largest villages in the country, Kidlington.
It has a total of 47 seats, 17 of which are up for election this year.
Of the current councillors, 30 are ruling Conservatives, four are Labour, five are from the Labour and Co-operative group, three are Liberal Democrats, one is from the Green Party and four are independent.
The council has a net budget of £23.4m for the coming year, with £9.3m coming from fees and charges.
