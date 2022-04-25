Wroxton crash: Man in his 20s dies after car crashes into tree
A man in his 20s has died after he was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree.
A white Audi TT left Stratford Road in Wroxton, Oxfordshire, at about 19:15 BST on Sunday.
The car's driver, a man who is also in his 20s, was taken to hospital, where he remains.
Thames Valley Police appealed for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage that may have captured it to come forward.
