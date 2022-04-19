Oxford protest: Hundreds attend conversion therapy ban demo
About 200 people joined a protest against the government's decision not to proceed with a ban on so-called conversion therapy for trans people.
The protest was held Bonn Square in Oxford on Tuesday after the government halted that part of its conversion therapy plan at the start of the month.
A city group said the government's "exclusion" of trans people in the ban showed a "lack of commitment" to them.
A government spokesperson said it has a "proud record on LGBT rights".
According to NHS England, conversion therapy tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
NHS England and other major psychological bodies in the UK have warned all forms of conversion therapy are "unethical and potentially harmful".
A senior government source has told the BBC the ban will feature in the next Queen's Speech - but only for gay or bisexual people.
'Complexity of issues'
In a statement, the Oxford SU LGBT+ Campaign said: "Any attempt to suppress, cure or change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity is abhorrent and a ban on conversion therapy that does not protect all members of our community is wholly insufficient.
"The practice has been proven to be ineffective and its long-term negative psychological effects are well documented. There are no two ways about it, conversion therapies are psychological and physical abuse"
A government spokesperson said: "The government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the prime minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy.
"Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.
"This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under 18s."
