Mini strike at Cowley could stop production, Unite says
Production at Oxford's Mini plant could be "severely disrupted" or stopped by strikes after an "inadequate" pay offer, a union has warned.
Unite said almost 150 warehouse workers, based at the Cowley factory, would strike for eight days later this month and in May.
It added staff were "absolutely critical" to the factory.
Employer Rudolph and Hellman Automotive Limited said officials had been notified of the strike action.
The staff are set to strike on 26 and 28 April and 4, 6, 10, 12, 17 and 19 May.
Unite said it disputes Rudolph and Hellman's claim "that it is increasing wages by 10%".
Instead, it said with a 4% rise imposed in 2021 without consultation, this year's pay officer was 6%, "below the real rate of inflation, which stands at 8.2% and rising".
Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our Rudolph and Hellman members will be receiving Unite's complete backing during these strikes, which will slow the BMW production line down or stop it completely.
"Unite will not accept a situation whereby BMW's profits are being made off the backs of low-wage workers in the supply chain.
"Rudolph and Hellman - and BMW - need to start taking account of our members' rocketing living costs and put forward an offer they can accept."
A Rudolph and Hellman spokesperson said it had "received the official notification of strike action".
"We continue with our discussions regarding pay and other terms and conditions with Unite the Union," they added.
Whilst these discussions continue, we are unable to make any further comment at this time."
A BMW Mini spokesperson said: "We have been informed of the potential disruption and, as discussions are still ongoing, we cannot provide further comment at this time."
