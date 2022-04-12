Didcot residents spend months without bus service
A community has said it feels "forgotten" as it has been left without a bus for months.
The new service linking Larch Drive in Didcot to the town centre has been put on hold due to delays in installing an electronic bollard.
The bollard is needed to prevent cars from driving in the bus lane.
Developers expect it to be operational by June but residents have said they feel isolated after the previous service ended in December.
Bus company Thames Travel explained the road was "narrow" and visibility approaching the bus gate was "limited", meaning the service can only run safely if the bollard is operational.
Those who need a bus currently face a 30-minute walk to the nearest bus stop.
"It's not so much going to catch the bus, it's when you come back with the shopping. This is when we struggle," resident Leslie Belcher explained.
The 89-year-old said the bus was used by many pensioners who had not been able to go out since the service stopped.
"I do know it has affected other people. They said that they feel lonely again. We do feel forgotten about," she added.
Phil Southall, managing director for Thames Travel, said the situation was "incredibly frustrating" as the company had been ready for months to restart the service.
Permission to install the electronic bollard near the new housing development built by Taylor Wimpey was granted in April 2020. But it is still not working.
Taylor Wimpey said "unfortunately" there were delays out of its control to set up an electricity supply to the bollard.
But it has confirmed a connection is now in place and the gate is expected to be fully operational by the end of June.
