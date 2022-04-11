Iffley Road crash: Oxford man arrested after two people injured
- Published
A man has been arrested after a driver crashed into a vehicle, injuring two people, after failing to stop for police.
The crash happened in Iffley Road, Oxford, on Saturday night at about 23:30 BST after the driver ignored demands to stop from officers.
The two injured people have since been discharged from hospital.
A 27-year-old man from Oxford was held on suspicion of a string of offences and released pending further inquiries.
Iffley Road was closed again on Sunday between 11:30 and 14:00 so investigations could take place during daylight hours.
The man was questioned on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident, dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was also held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug-driving, burglary, assault and criminal damage.
Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a result of the incident.
