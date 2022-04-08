Further cuts 'likely' to Oxfordshire bus services
By Claire Starr
Political reporter, Oxford
- Published
There will be further cuts to bus services in Oxfordshire unless the amount of passengers increases, council officials have said.
Passenger numbers in the county are currently at 75% of pre-pandemic levels.
Oxfordshire County Council said bus operators would "likely" withdraw more services later in the summer.
The authority was allocated £12.7m by the Department for Transport (DfT) to improve services, but bid for £56m.
The council said it would consider the amount and conditions attached to the funding before taking any proposals forward.
Officials say passenger numbers must reach more than 90% by September if cuts are to be avoided.
'More isolated'
Cuts were previously made in January to "stabilise" the bus network.
Dalya Moss told the BBC that as she had a disability, cutting her Stagecoach service had cut her off from her local community.
She added: "It's been really difficult for me and it feels so unfair that the people who most rely on it are suffering the most.
"I've been completely stuck and I've been more isolated."
The council and bus operators are planning a marketing campaign over the next few months to encourage people back onto buses.
The government has separately awarded the council £32.8m for 159 new electric buses to serve Oxford and the surrounding areas.
The council called it a "significant boost for bus users in Oxfordshire".
Final confirmation of funding for bus service improvement plans is expected from the DfT in the Autumn.
