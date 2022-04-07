Critical incident over for South Central Ambulance Service
- Published
One of the country's biggest ambulance services is no longer in the middle of a "critical incident", though it warns that pressures remain on its services.
South Central Ambulance Service declared the alert on Wednesday due to "extreme pressures".
People were asked to make their own way to hospital except in life-threatening or serious emergencies.
On Thursday afternoon the service said though demand remained significant, it was moving out of critical status.
A statement said: "Our focus remains on reaching those patients with life-threatening or serious injuries and illnesses first and, at times, unfortunately there will be unavoidable delays in getting to those patients with less urgent needs."
It appealed to those with non-urgent conditions to seek "alternative treatment or advice" via 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111, using local urgent care centres, or speaking to GPs or local pharmacists.
It previously blamed the number of call-outs, Covid patients, and staff sickness for increased pressure on its services.
It is responsible for covering Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
Hospitals in Hampshire have declared a critical incident too, with almost all beds now full.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.