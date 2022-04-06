South Central Ambulance Service service declares 'critical incident'
- Published
An ambulance service, which serves people across four counties, has declared a "critical incident".
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was experiencing "extreme pressure" across its services.
It has asked members of the public to use its services "wisely" and make their own way to hospital unless they are experiencing a "life-threatening or serious emergency".
SCAS said its staff were working to manage the situation.
In a statement on social media, SCAS said: "Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our patients and health system partners."
It added: "If your situation is not a life-threatening or serious emergency then we will discuss your needs and provide advice.
"If your call does not require an emergency ambulance response then you could be asked to make your own way to hospital."
SCAS is responsible for covering Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
The last time the service declared a critical incident was in October 2021.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.