Oxfordshire: Plane crashes into block of flats
A plane has crashed into a block of flats near Bicester, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said it happened at about 12:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
The light aircraft, not thought to be a military plane, came down near Camp Road at Upper Heyford, home to an RAF base.
Officers said the block of flats was unoccupied and nobody else was injured in the incident.
