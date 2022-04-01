Oxford e-scooter trial extended for second time
E-scooters have been "embraced" by people wishing to get around a city where they have been trialled, an authority has said.
Oxfordshire County Council has announced its trial of e-scooters in Oxford will be extended until November.
E-scooters were introduced to the city in February 2021, with the trial previously extended in December.
Data shared with the council also showed the "vast majority" of riders had used them "responsibly".
Bill Cotton, the director for environment and place, said: "We are encouraged to see the number of people in Oxford who have embraced the e-scooters as a way to get around the city.
"They are providing a genuinely sustainable means of getting from A to B while helping reduce traffic congestion."
He added: "With the extension of the trial, residents can continue to benefit from a convenient, green and low-cost mode of travel."
The trial is being led by Swedish-based company Voi Technology, which estimates the e-scooter trips have saved about 130 tonnes of carbon emissions.
'Fun commute'
There are currently 656 available for hire in the city.
They have taken almost 210,000 journeys and travelled more than 310,000 miles (498,897 km), the council said.
They can only be used by adults, who use an app to unlock them. They cost £1 to unlock and 20p per minute to ride.
They are meant to be used on the road and in cycle lanes but not on pavements, and are tracked by GPS.
Jack Samler, general manager at Voi UK and Ireland, said: "We will continue to offer a safe, convenient and sustainable mode of transport while offering residents and visitors a fun way to commute or visit the city."
